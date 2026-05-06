Medicash launches digital wellbeing plan

Health cash plan provider, Medicash, has launched a low-cost digital wellbeing plan – Remedi – and it has made enhancements to its core proposition, effective 5 May, 2026.
The updates follow rising employer demand for preventative health solutions, Medicash said, in line with Day-One Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) as introduced under the Employment Rights Act 2025 last month. The new Remedi health plan is priced at £1.95 per employee per month and comes alongside upgrades to Medicash's Proactive health cash plan and additional benefits across all corporate policyholders. The digital health proposition includes new specialist pathways and services, including digital vision checks through Ocushield, providing a personalised eye health score, vision screening an...
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