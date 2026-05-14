Bupa launches health cash plan with YuLife

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Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Bupa, has launched a health cash plan in partnership with insurtech, YuLife, combining prevention-focused digital tools with healthcare support.

The health cash plan aims to improve workplace wellbeing, reduce employee absence and improve ease for employees to access everyday healthcare. As part of the plan, employees will be connected to a range of digital healthcare services integrated in the YuLife app. This includes online GP appointments, musculoskeletal (MSK) support and a skin check tool for potential skin cancer concerns, alongside Bupa's Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) and nurse helpline. Employees can use the digital service to claim back costs of everyday healthcare services, from dental and optical treatment...

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