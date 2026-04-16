Medicash to launch new services in 2026

The provider of corporate health cash plans said further details on this will be announced in early May 2026. These developments are designed to strengthen Medicash's competitive position, enhance its preventative health proposition and deliver "greater value" to employers and their workforce. Andy Roberts, chief operating officer, Medicash, said that throughout 2025, the provider has accelerated investment in its digital capabilities and continued to modernise its operations to "deliver consistent, high-quality service at scale". "As we look ahead, our focus is on converting that ...