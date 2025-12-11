Simplyhealth launches dental benefit

Health plan provider, Simplyhealth, has launched a workplace dental benefit, Simply Dental, for UK businesses and employees.
The product, which is managed through an app, will provide employees with money back towards routine check-ups; hygiene visits supporting early detection and prevention; and helping reduce the likelihood of dental issues. Employees will be able to claim back up to 100% of a dentist's receipt, up to annual limits, for essential dental care including fillings, extractions, X-rays, scans, prescriptions and complex treatments. As part of the offering, employees can use any NHS or private dentist and have access to worldwide dental emergency cover and a 24/7 dental emergency helpline. S...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.