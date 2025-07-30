Denplan appoints head dental officer

Dental payment plan provider, Denplan, which is part of Simplyhealth, has appointed Dr Matthew Nolan as head dental officer to support its network of more than 6,600 member dentists.
Upon taking up the role, Nolan will continue to practice dentistry part-time. In the role, he will work to promote high standards in dental practice, clinical governance and preventive care, Denplan said. He will also aim to deliver on Denplan's strategic vision for a sustainable future for dentistry and support clinical excellence, with Nolan noting that he is joining Denplan at a "critical time" for the dental industry. Nolan said: "There are increasing national challenges to dental access, and a corresponding increase in Parliamentary interest in oral health policy, making it all t...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.