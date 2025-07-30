Denplan appoints head dental officer

Upon taking up the role, Nolan will continue to practice dentistry part-time. In the role, he will work to promote high standards in dental practice, clinical governance and preventive care, Denplan said. He will also aim to deliver on Denplan's strategic vision for a sustainable future for dentistry and support clinical excellence, with Nolan noting that he is joining Denplan at a "critical time" for the dental industry. Nolan said: "There are increasing national challenges to dental access, and a corresponding increase in Parliamentary interest in oral health policy, making it all t...