Health Shield sees dental claims rise by 18%

Health Shield stated an increase in claims may be due to the growing number of people requiring urgent dental procedures after the pandemic and not being able to see a dentist more regularly in a bid to cut costs.

A seperate study by health and social care service Healthwatch also revealed that despite having access to dental care via the NHS, nearly two thirds (61%) of respondents said it was too expensive.

Meanwhile, over one quarter (27%) struggled to pay for treatment or had to avoid it altogether because they couldn't afford the costs.

The Healthwatch report also explored the impact of the pandemic on people seeing a dentist, with nearly on quarter (23%) saying they would only visit the dentist when requiring treatments.

Jennie Doyle, head of marketing at Health Shield, said that Health Cash Plans help to incentivise employees to focus on their health by removing cost as a barrier to NHS or private dental treatment.

"Previously we attributed the rising claims to more dental work being required after a period of inability to access dental services," she said.

Doyle noted: "It could also be attributed to inflation; as more employees who are feeling a financial pinch with the rising costs of living, especially those on lower incomes, look for more ways to save money and turn to their health cash plans."

"Health Shield's key focus is to deliver value for its members. The volume of claims for members' dependents and children has increased by nearly 8%. Around one in five claims were for dependents last year."