Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

During his 40-year career in financial services, Holloway Friendly chief executive Stuart Tragheim has witnessed at least three recessions, six wars, excluding Covid and Brexit, seven Prime Ministers and at least half a dozen various governments who have tried to simplify financial services, pensions, and regulation. Thinking of the significant developments during this time in the protection and financial services space, Tragheim says the instigation of auto-enrolment and having more of the population saving regularly was a "step in the right direction" for members of the public to becom...