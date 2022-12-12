The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

Amy Fallis joined Plus Financial in January 2022 and specialises in protection products such as income protection, life insurance and critical illness. She was the recipient of a Rising Star award at the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 in recognition of the progress she has made in the industry in such a short time. "I was delighted to see that, as an adviser, Amy absorbed the same passion for protection we had shown her and blended this with an almost laser-focus on delivering the best possible customer outcomes," says Matthew Chapman, commercial director at Plus Financial Group. "We qu...