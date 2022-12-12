The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

COVER talks to Amy Fallis about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.
Amy Fallis joined Plus Financial in January 2022 and specialises in protection products such as income protection, life insurance and critical illness. She was the recipient of a Rising Star award at the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 in recognition of the progress she has made in the industry in such a short time. "I was delighted to see that, as an adviser, Amy absorbed the same passion for protection we had shown her and blended this with an almost laser-focus on delivering the best possible customer outcomes," says Matthew Chapman, commercial director at Plus Financial Group. "We qu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.