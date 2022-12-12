The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

“When I first joined the protection industry, I just felt completely foundation-less”

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 6 min read

COVER talks to Amy Fallis about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.

Amy Fallis joined Plus Financial in January 2022 and specialises in protection products such as income protection, life insurance and critical illness. She was the recipient of a Rising Star award at the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 in recognition of the progress she has made in the industry in such a short time. "I was delighted to see that, as an adviser, Amy absorbed the same passion for protection we had shown her and blended this with an almost laser-focus on delivering the best possible customer outcomes," says Matthew Chapman, commercial director at Plus Financial Group. "We qu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

BIBA appoints Jane Kielty as deputy chair

Mortgage Advice Bureau acquires majority share in Auxilium Partnership

More on Adviser / Broking

SJP opens adviser recruitment initiative for those with disabilities
Adviser / Broking

SJP opens adviser recruitment initiative for those with disabilities

Advice giant joins forces with Kaleidoscope Group UK for offering

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 12 December 2022 • 1 min read
The importance of bringing protection into the remortgaging conversation
Adviser / Broking

The importance of bringing protection into the remortgaging conversation

"The remortgaging journey is a key life moment when customers are already engaged"

Jeff Woods
clock 09 December 2022 • 5 min read
Alan Lakey: Keep it simple
Adviser / Broking

Alan Lakey: Keep it simple

"In my experience few clients actually read key facts brochures"

Alan Lakey
clock 08 December 2022 • 3 min read