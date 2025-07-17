Mortgage 1st unveils expansion plans amid private investment

Actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

Advice firm, Mortgage 1st, has revealed plans to expand into specialist areas and to triple its adviser headcount over the next five years following an investment for an undisclosed sum.

While Mortgage 1st said that specific details of the investment have not yet been disclosed, it noted that the funding comes from a private individual, rather than a business or corporate entity. The firm, which currently offers mortgage and protection advice, aims to expand further into more specialist areas including workplace benefits, equity release, bridging and commercial. As part of its funding, Mortgage 1st will look at increasing its recruitment efforts, support and management teams, as well as lead generation to meet the demand of increased adviser numbers. There are curr...

