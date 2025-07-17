Circle Health Group promotes Paul Manning to CEO

Healthcare provider, Circle Health Group, has promoted Paul Manning to CEO, having taken up the role on 14 July, 2025.
Meanwhile, interim CEO and former chief operating officer, Karen Prins, will leave the business in September. Manning has held numerous roles at the group, having most recently been chief medical officer for five years following Circle Health's acquisition of BMI Healthcare in 2020. Prior to joining Circle Health in 2005, Manning was a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Nottingham University Hospital, where he started his career. He has also previously held roles across the British Elbow and Shoulder Society and the British Orthopaedic Association. In 2023, he was appoint...
