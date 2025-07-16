Cancer: Can the industry make a difference?

Reframe Cancer's clinical oncologist and consultant, Seema Dadhania and consultant, Emma Thomson, discuss how the protection industry can make a difference when it comes to cancer care.
Cancer in the workforce is no longer rare, 160,000 of the 400,000 UK cancer diagnoses each year are in people aged 16-65. By 2040, there will be over 500,000 new cancer cases per year in the UK, with the increase largely being within the working age population. Incidence is also trending younger, the number of people under 50 being diagnosed with cancer in the UK has risen 24% in the last two decades. Cancers linked to obesity, alcohol and sedentary living are appearing 10-15 years earlier than a generation ago. It is no longer a disease of the elderly. From a healthcare and employer ...
