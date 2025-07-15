Sesame Bankhall Group appoints lead for exit consulting

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed David Wright to lead its exit consulting service to aid advisers selling their business.
Wright joins from reinsurance firm Compre Group with a background in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He also spent time at One Four Nine Group, as well as Ernst and Young. The appointment comes as SBG prepares to launch its exit consulting proposition. According to the firm, the service aims to support directly authorised advice businesses through the sale process. Claire Cherrington, director of PMS and Bankhall, SBG, said: "Our new exit consulting proposition is designed to support IFA business owners who are considering a sale – whether that's in the next 12 months or five years aw...
