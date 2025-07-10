Reassured appoints chief customer officer

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has appointed Laura Benton is its chief customer officer (CCO).
The newly created role will see Benton develop Reassured's customer strategy, including engagement programmes, AI, analytics and product offering. Prior to being appointed CCO, Benton held the role of chief operating officer at Reassured, she is also one of the co-founders of the broker and will remain on the board. Benton said: "I'm thrilled that I'll be stepping into a new role as chief customer officer at Reassured. As we continue to grow, "I'll be leading the evolution of our customer strategy by advancing our customer technology and driving product development. I'm incredibly ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.