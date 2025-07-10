Reassured appoints chief customer officer

Laura Benton to take the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has appointed Laura Benton is its chief customer officer (CCO).

The newly created role will see Benton develop Reassured's customer strategy, including engagement programmes, AI, analytics and product offering. Prior to being appointed CCO, Benton held the role of chief operating officer at Reassured, she is also one of the co-founders of the broker and will remain on the board. Benton said: "I'm thrilled that I'll be stepping into a new role as chief customer officer at Reassured. As we continue to grow, "I'll be leading the evolution of our customer strategy by advancing our customer technology and driving product development. I'm incredibly ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

NHS waiting list down but doctor strike to derail progress

Mortality falls to historic low: CMI

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025 launched
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025 launched

Taking place on 11 November

COVER
clock 07 July 2025 • 1 min read
BIBA names chair for advisory board
Adviser / Broking

BIBA names chair for advisory board

Alistair Fraser becomes LBAB chair

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 July 2025 • 2 min read
Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager
Adviser / Broking

Stonebridge appoints national compliance manager

Joanna Purdy takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 July 2025 • 1 min read