BIBA names chair for advisory board

Alistair Fraser becomes LBAB chair

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Alistair Fraser as chair of its Large Brokers’ Advisory Board (LBAB).

Fraser is an international corporate and commercial leader at Marsh, having held the role of deputy chair of LBAB since January 2024. He replaces Carl Evans, chair of the professional risks division for insurance broker, Griffiths and Armour. Fraser said he will work with fellow board members to help BIBA advise all relevant stakeholders on key insurance issues facing its members and their customers. "The role of insurance brokers and the importance of the broking industry is critical in an ever more changing, complicated and risk orientated world," Fraser said. Meanwhile, repla...

