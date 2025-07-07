BIBA names chair for advisory board

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Alistair Fraser as chair of its Large Brokers’ Advisory Board (LBAB).
Fraser is an international corporate and commercial leader at Marsh, having held the role of deputy chair of LBAB since January 2024. He replaces Carl Evans, chair of the professional risks division for insurance broker, Griffiths and Armour. Fraser said he will work with fellow board members to help BIBA advise all relevant stakeholders on key insurance issues facing its members and their customers. "The role of insurance brokers and the importance of the broking industry is critical in an ever more changing, complicated and risk orientated world," Fraser said. Meanwhile, repla...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.