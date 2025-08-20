Next Intelligence adds National Friendly to protection panel

Mortgage and insurance club, Next Intelligence, has added National Friendly to its protection panel as it looks to strengthen its protection proposition.
The addition of National Friendly forms part of Next Intelligence's aim to create a diverse protection panel so its members have all the tools and support needed to secure "the right solution" for their customers every time. Forming part of its protection panel refresh, the addition of National Friendly means members can now access a wider range of protection options. Next Intelligence said the provider's products reflect real life rather than a "typical rigid" insurance model, and are designed for underserved groups such as gig workers, landlords, young families and freelancers. T...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.