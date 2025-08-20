Next Intelligence adds National Friendly to protection panel

The addition of National Friendly forms part of Next Intelligence's aim to create a diverse protection panel so its members have all the tools and support needed to secure "the right solution" for their customers every time. Forming part of its protection panel refresh, the addition of National Friendly means members can now access a wider range of protection options. Next Intelligence said the provider's products reflect real life rather than a "typical rigid" insurance model, and are designed for underserved groups such as gig workers, landlords, young families and freelancers. T...