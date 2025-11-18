Aviva launches AI underwriting tool

Provider, Aviva, has added an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to its underwriting process via an AI-powered summarisation tool.
The tool, which will be available to Aviva's underwriting teams from 28 November, aims to speed up the underwriting process for individual life insurance applications by using generative AI to analyse and summarise GP medical reports. Aviva said this will enable underwriters to make faster, more informed, decisions while maintaining accuracy and customer care. It added that it will be the first insurer to bring this technology to market. According to Aviva, the tool will reduce lengthy GP reports, which are sometimes over 90 pages, into concise summaries, filtering out "irrelevant" de...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.