Aviva launches AI underwriting tool

The tool, which will be available to Aviva's underwriting teams from 28 November, aims to speed up the underwriting process for individual life insurance applications by using generative AI to analyse and summarise GP medical reports. Aviva said this will enable underwriters to make faster, more informed, decisions while maintaining accuracy and customer care. It added that it will be the first insurer to bring this technology to market. According to Aviva, the tool will reduce lengthy GP reports, which are sometimes over 90 pages, into concise summaries, filtering out "irrelevant" de...