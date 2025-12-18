New deputy chair for BIBA

Rea will join the association from 6 January 2026, during the first BIBA board meeting of 2026. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "It is a great honour for BIBA to be able to have brokers of such stature willing and able to play a key role in our governance structure. "Michael will bring all of his great experience and knowledge around the current landscape of UK broking to help us continue to work for our members." The new deputy chair has held senior positions at Gallagher for over 10 years, having previously held roles at Towergate Insurance and RBS Insurance among others. R...