39% of adults living with ongoing medical conditions: The Exeter

Self-employed among the most impacted

Cameron Roberts
Insurer, The Exeter, has released research which showed that 39% of UK adults live with one or more ongoing medical conditions.

The research showed that 30% of 16-24-year-olds report a condition, compared to 47% for over-55s. Women were also more likely than men to report ongoing health issues, 41% compared with 37%, according to the insurer. Those who are self employed were one of the most affected groups, with 44% reporting a medical condition. Jack Southcott, head of protection distribution, The Exeter, said: "Almost 40% of UK adults live with an ongoing medical condition, yet many still feel unsure about whether protection is available to them. "With nearly one in five people abandoning the protection j...

