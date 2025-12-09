The Exeter adds Real Life to iPipeline

The Exeter joins Vitality and Zurich as one of the three providers currently supporting the feature, which is available on iPipeline's SolutionBuilder platform. The platform, launched in September, assesses the top 20 most common medical disclosures which typically account for 80% of medical loadings and term changes post-application, according to iPipeline. According to The Exeter, Real Life looks to provide wide coverage for standard applicants and those who may struggle to obtain traditional life insurance. Jack Southcott, head of protection proposition, The Exeter, said: "We'r...