Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025

Total new business sales across the insurer's protection business totalled £345 million in 2025, down 8% from £375m in 2024. Aviva said that this downturn was due to the consolidation of propositions post-AIG merger. The insurer completed its acquisition of AIG Life in 2024, in a deal worth £453m from Corbridge Financial. Whilst Aviva posted lower sales, it did state that the value of new business had increased by 4%, a result of its "focus on value over volume", according to the insurer. Protection also saw a 97% increase in operating profit, up to £132m in 2025 from £67m in 20...