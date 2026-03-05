Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025

Insurer, Aviva, released its 2025 financial results today (5 March, 2026), showing a slight downturn in protection sales, with its health business seeing a small uptick.
Total new business sales across the insurer's protection business totalled £345 million in 2025, down 8% from £375m in 2024. Aviva said that this downturn was due to the consolidation of propositions post-AIG merger. The insurer completed its acquisition of AIG Life in 2024, in a deal worth £453m from Corbridge Financial. Whilst Aviva posted lower sales, it did state that the value of new business had increased by 4%, a result of its "focus on value over volume", according to the insurer. Protection also saw a 97% increase in operating profit, up to £132m in 2025 from £67m in 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.