New head of underwriting for National Friendly

Fotheringham has been promoted to the position from his current role as technical lead underwriter, the promotion takes effect on 1 March, 2026. The new head of underwriting has worked at National Friendly for the last six years, expanding the friendly's underwriting team. In his new role, Fotheringham will oversee the maintenance of the friendly's underwriting results, guiding underwriting philosophy and developing its rules engine. Fotheringham said: "National Friendly has undergone significant transformation during my six years with the society, and I am proud to have contribute...