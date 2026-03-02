New head of underwriting for National Friendly

Provider, National Friendly, has appointed John Fotheringham as its new head of underwriting.
Fotheringham has been promoted to the position from his current role as technical lead underwriter, the promotion takes effect on 1 March, 2026. The new head of underwriting has worked at National Friendly for the last six years, expanding the friendly's underwriting team. In his new role, Fotheringham will oversee the maintenance of the friendly's underwriting results, guiding underwriting philosophy and developing its rules engine. Fotheringham said: "National Friendly has undergone significant transformation during my six years with the society, and I am proud to have contribute...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.