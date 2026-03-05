Guardian IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

Guardian's IP product is available on a standalone basis, sitting alongside its full suite of protection products on the platform. This includes life essentials and life protection; critical illness cover (CIC); combined life with CIC; and optional children's CIC. Hilary Banks, chief commercial officer, Guardian, said that IP plays a key role in long-term financial resilience, but it is still under-used. "Making it available on the platform widens access and supports the continued momentum we're seeing in income protection recommendations across the market," Banks said. The add...