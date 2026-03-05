Guardian IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

Seventh insurer offering buy-now for IP on the platform

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Guardian, has added its income protection (IP) offering to UnderwriteMe’s protection platform.

Guardian's IP product is available on a standalone basis, sitting alongside its full suite of protection products on the platform. This includes life essentials and life protection; critical illness cover (CIC); combined life with CIC; and optional children's CIC. Hilary Banks, chief commercial officer, Guardian, said that IP plays a key role in long-term financial resilience, but it is still under-used. "Making it available on the platform widens access and supports the continued momentum we're seeing in income protection recommendations across the market," Banks said. The add...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025

Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

More on Insurer

British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025
Insurer

British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025

88.61% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 March 2026 • 1 min read
Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025
Insurer

Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025

Health business sales up 4%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 March 2026 • 1 min read
Affordability top priority for protection: The Exeter
Insurer

Affordability top priority for protection: The Exeter

Adviser and client survey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 March 2026 • 2 min read