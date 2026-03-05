Guardian IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

Provider, Guardian, has added its income protection (IP) offering to UnderwriteMe’s protection platform.
Guardian's IP product is available on a standalone basis, sitting alongside its full suite of protection products on the platform. This includes life essentials and life protection; critical illness cover (CIC); combined life with CIC; and optional children's CIC. Hilary Banks, chief commercial officer, Guardian, said that IP plays a key role in long-term financial resilience, but it is still under-used. "Making it available on the platform widens access and supports the continued momentum we're seeing in income protection recommendations across the market," Banks said. The add...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.