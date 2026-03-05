British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025

88.61% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, British Friendly, paid out £4.91 million across income protection (IP) claims and value-added services in 2025, compared to more than £5m the year prior.

British Friendly paid out on 965 out of 1,089 claims, representing a claims pay out ratio of 88.61%. This compares to 86% of all IP claims paid in 2024, with 1,023 new claims accepted by the provider that year. The £4.9m total comprises £4.8m in IP claims; £62,440 across BF Care £62,440; £14,500 across fracture cover; and £40,938 in back to work rehabilitation support. Around 54% of the declined claims in 2025 were due to misrepresentation, including some fraudulent claims. The primary reason for claim continued to be musculoskeletal conditions (57.51%), followed by surgery (9.43%)...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Guardian IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

More on Insurer

British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025
Insurer

British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025

88.61% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 March 2026 • 1 min read
Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025
Insurer

Aviva protection sales down 8% in 2025

Health business sales up 4%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 March 2026 • 1 min read
Affordability top priority for protection: The Exeter
Insurer

Affordability top priority for protection: The Exeter

Adviser and client survey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 March 2026 • 2 min read