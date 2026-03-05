British Friendly pays out £4.9m in 2025

British Friendly paid out on 965 out of 1,089 claims, representing a claims pay out ratio of 88.61%. This compares to 86% of all IP claims paid in 2024, with 1,023 new claims accepted by the provider that year. The £4.9m total comprises £4.8m in IP claims; £62,440 across BF Care £62,440; £14,500 across fracture cover; and £40,938 in back to work rehabilitation support. Around 54% of the declined claims in 2025 were due to misrepresentation, including some fraudulent claims. The primary reason for claim continued to be musculoskeletal conditions (57.51%), followed by surgery (9.43%)...