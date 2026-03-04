Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

'We urgently need effective VR'

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 6 min read

COVER hears from industry experts about the impact of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ latest Spring Statement on the group protection market.

On the heels of the Spring Statement yesterday (3 March, 2026), which saw protection fall under the radar once again, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted a rise in the unemployment rate this year. According to the OBR's economic and fiscal forecast, published shortly after the Statement, unemployment is set to rise to a peak of 5.33% in 2026, up from 4.75% in 2025. Post 2026, the OBR said it predicts unemployment to fall, reaching a rate of 4.1% by 2030. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, says that although a quiet fiscal event was expected, policies that encour...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Income protection held by 14% of UK adults: Iress

Private healthcare admissions hit record in Q3 2025

More on Group Protection

Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection
Group Protection

Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

'We urgently need effective VR'

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 March 2026 • 6 min read
73% of employees trust AI use in healthcare journeys
Group Protection

73% of employees trust AI use in healthcare journeys

Howden Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 March 2026 • 2 min read
Canada Life UK reports group growth and completes individual protection sale
Group Protection

Canada Life UK reports group growth and completes individual protection sale

Recorded 4% sales growth

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 February 2026 • 2 min read