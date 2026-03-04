Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

COVER hears from industry experts about the impact of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ latest Spring Statement on the group protection market.
On the heels of the Spring Statement yesterday (3 March, 2026), which saw protection fall under the radar once again, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted a rise in the unemployment rate this year. According to the OBR's economic and fiscal forecast, published shortly after the Statement, unemployment is set to rise to a peak of 5.33% in 2026, up from 4.75% in 2025. Post 2026, the OBR said it predicts unemployment to fall, reaching a rate of 4.1% by 2030. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, says that although a quiet fiscal event was expected, policies that encour...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.