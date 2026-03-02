73% of employees trust AI use in healthcare journeys

Most UK employees (73%) have been found to trust the use of AI in healthcare journeys, according to Howden Employee Benefits.
The intermediary group's Changing Face of Employee Health report found a growing use of AI in the healthcare sector, which it said is a trend set to rise "rapidly". Around 38% of UK employees have experienced some form of AI in their most recent healthcare journey. Specifically, 19% experienced AI during the diagnosis journey, followed by 18% who experienced AI as part of a treatment plan. AI has also been involved in a remote health monitoring capacity (18%), while 15% administered their plan through AI capabilities. Matthew Gregson, executive director, Howden Employee Benefits, s...
