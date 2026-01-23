COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 19 January 2026. The top stories this week are: MAB posts 2025 results Insurers pay out £4bn in PMI claims: ABI IPT haul up to £6.8bn in FY25/26 Record Q4 for PMI: Healthcode Government return to work scheme expansion announced Profile of an IP Customer: Indexation Final day to enter COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026