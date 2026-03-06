L&G publishes cancer services usage findings

Legal and General (L&G), in partnership with virtual cancer clinic, Perci Health, has analysed six months of usage data from its cancer awareness and nurse support services.
These services are available to employees of group risk clients and their immediate families through L&G's app, Spark, of which 6% of users were found to be under the age of 25. The data found 11% of users are living with or beyond cancer, of which 35% reported being diagnosed with cancer but having never received active treatment. Around 24% of users were overdue at least one NHS cancer screening programme, with 44% of men aged 50 and over not knowing they could request a free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test via their GP. Additionally, 90% of users reported low awareness of t...
