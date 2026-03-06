L&G publishes cancer services usage findings

35% of cancer users never received active treatment

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal and General (L&G), in partnership with virtual cancer clinic, Perci Health, has analysed six months of usage data from its cancer awareness and nurse support services.

These services are available to employees of group risk clients and their immediate families through L&G's app, Spark, of which 6% of users were found to be under the age of 25. The data found 11% of users are living with or beyond cancer, of which 35% reported being diagnosed with cancer but having never received active treatment. Around 24% of users were overdue at least one NHS cancer screening programme, with 44% of men aged 50 and over not knowing they could request a free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test via their GP. Additionally, 90% of users reported low awareness of t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Young adults 'most open' to exploring private healthcare

Guardian IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

More on Group Protection

L&G publishes cancer services usage
Group Protection

L&G publishes cancer services usage

35% of cancer users never received active treatment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2026 • 2 min read
Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection
Group Protection

Spring Statement 26: A 'missed opportunity' for group protection

'We urgently need effective VR'

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 March 2026 • 6 min read
73% of employees trust AI use in healthcare journeys
Group Protection

73% of employees trust AI use in healthcare journeys

Howden Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 March 2026 • 2 min read