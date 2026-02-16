Canada Life UK reports group growth and completes individual protection sale

The provider paid out £541 million to more than 7,000 families over the 12 months. It said that protection sales grew by 4% year-on-year. The group protection figures came as part of Canada Life's overall results, which saw its assets under management end the year at more than £39 billion. It also saw its total sales growth up 17% year-on-year, up to £5.2bn, driven by international wealth and retirement business, according to Canada Life UK. Emma Watkins, CEO, Canada Life UK, said: "2025 has been a year of significant strategic progress, underpinned by strong sales growth. "Our ...