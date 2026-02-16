Mortgage and protection network, Stonebridge, has made four board appointments including a new sales director taking the responsibility for its protection proposition.
John Scrivens has been promoted to sales director and appointed to the board. He will be responsible for protection and general insurance, Scrivens previously held the position of head of sales. Scrivens previously held roles at Skipton Building Society and Lloyds, with over three decades' experience in financial services. Also joining the board are Lesley Sharkey, recruitment and growth director; and Gavin Earnshaw, operations director. Elsewhere, Martyn Franklin has been promoted to chief financial officer. Rob Clifford, CEO, Stonebridge, said: "We've been going from strength ...
