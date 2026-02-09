As the mortgage market prepares for a resurgence in 2026, the partnership will support advisers through practical guidance, thought leadership and new perspectives on the protection conversation; and empower them to better serve clients as well as grow their business. The rise of the mortgage protection opportunity Research shows mortgage volumes are expected to increase significantly in 2026, advisers are uniquely positioned to expand protection conversations. Historically, advisers have faced barriers in this area - with time constraints and product knowledge being key improvement a...