Nearly half (47%) of UK couples have said they do not know where their partner’s will is kept, while 66% were unsure of the location of their parent(s) will, according to research by Canada Life.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding a widespread lack of awareness about where important family documents and financial policies are kept. It found that the gap widened further for siblings as 87% would not be able to locate their sibling's will. As for life insurance, 40% of respondents would not know where to find their partner's policies and 38% of those with living parents would be able to find one or both of their parents' life insurance policies. Similarly, 41% would know where to find details of their parents' savings and investment policies, while 47% would not b...
