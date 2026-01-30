Government launches £200m investment for cancer care

The funding aims to address a gap in cancer screening uptake and reduce screening inequalities in deprived areas, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. Local communities across England will reportedly see benefit from the investment, aimed at catching more cancers early and tackling postcode lotteries in cancer care. A new three-year Neighbourhood Early Diagnosis Fund has been launched as part of this £200m investment, with health services to work with their local communities to address this gap in cancer care. The announcement is part of the Government's National C...