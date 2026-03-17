Employer mental health concerns highest for Baby Boomers

Employers’ mental health concerns for their employees were highest for Baby Boomer workers (those aged 61+), Everywhen has found.
The employee benefits consultancy surveyed 500 HR decision makers across the UK about employers' concerns regarding the mental and physical health of employees across each age demographic in the workplace. These concerns were felt across all age groups, with 53% of employers concerned about the mental health of Baby Boomers (53%) and 49% concerned about this for employees aged 45-60 (Gen X). Around 49% were concerned about the mental health of employees aged 29-44 (Millennials) and 44% were concerned for employees under 28-years-old (Gen Z). For younger workers, employers were more...
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