Vitality launches healthcare partnership with Boots

The partnership will begin by offering Vitality members up to 25% discounted access to the Boots Online Doctor Weight Loss Service this spring. This will combine access to weight loss treatment with expert clinical care, including a range of wrap-around support, such as a 10-week free weight loss programme, access to an app to track progress and a 12-month aftercare programme for customers who have stopped medication. The discounted percentage will be tiered, depending on a member's Vitality status, with a higher discount accessed when a customer is more physically active and healthie...