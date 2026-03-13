Vitality launches healthcare partnership with Boots

Follows rising demand for primary care

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Vitality, has partnered with retailer, Boots UK, to offer its healthcare services to members around the country.

The partnership will begin by offering Vitality members up to 25% discounted access to the Boots Online Doctor Weight Loss Service this spring. This will combine access to weight loss treatment with expert clinical care, including a range of wrap-around support, such as a 10-week free weight loss programme, access to an app to track progress and a 12-month aftercare programme for customers who have stopped medication. The discounted percentage will be tiered, depending on a member's Vitality status, with a higher discount accessed when a customer is more physically active and healthie...

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