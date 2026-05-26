MetLife UK launches virtual physio

Insurer, MetLife UK has added a virtual physiotherapy service to its individual protection proposition.
The product update will be delivered via HealthHero from 19 June 2026 and is available to all individual protection customers. Physiotherapy sessions last up to 30 minutes and customers receive up to six sessions per year, according to the provider. Phil Jeynes, head of individual protection, MetLife UK, said: "When it comes to injuries or illnesses, people's first priority is getting the right help and care from professionals. "But recovery is just as important. That's why we're proud to strengthen our individual protection offering with the addition of a physiotherapy service des...
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