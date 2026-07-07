UK lags behind global countries in managing chronic health: Zurich

The UK has been found to fall behind international peers when managing chronic health conditions, despite having advanced health systems, Zurich has said.
The provider has published its latest report, The Value of Chronic Care, which analysed all 38 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from 2014-2023 and covers more than 200 chronic conditions. As part of the report, Zurich has released a Chronic Care Index, combining scores for chronic disease burden and health system performance across all 38 countries, with those countries with the lowest burden and strongest systems place highest. The UK ranked in the middle of Zurich's Chronic Care Index (22nd). While this is ahead of Germany (24th) and the...
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