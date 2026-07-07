Uptake for NHS health checks hits lowest level in over a decade

A total of 3.8 million people aged between 40-74 were invited to have a health check in England in 2025/26. Of these, 35% – or 1.32 million people - went on to receive a health check, meaning 2.48 million eligible people missed out. This is down from 38% of people who received a health check in the previous financial year (2024/25) and 49% who received one in earliest year on record (2013/14). Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "It is disappointing to see NHS Health Check uptake continuing to decline, with millions of eligible people missing out on a free ser...