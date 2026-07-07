Uptake for NHS health checks hits lowest level in over a decade

The proportion of people attending a free NHS Health Check after receiving an invitation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, according to the Department for Health Improvement and Disparities.
A total of 3.8 million people aged between 40-74 were invited to have a health check in England in 2025/26. Of these, 35% – or 1.32 million people - went on to receive a health check, meaning 2.48 million eligible people missed out. This is down from 38% of people who received a health check in the previous financial year (2024/25) and 49% who received one in earliest year on record (2013/14). Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "It is disappointing to see NHS Health Check uptake continuing to decline, with millions of eligible people missing out on a free ser...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.