Uptake for NHS health checks hits lowest level in over a decade

Third of adults received NHS Health check in 2025/26

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The proportion of people attending a free NHS Health Check after receiving an invitation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, according to the Department for Health Improvement and Disparities.

A total of 3.8 million people aged between 40-74 were invited to have a health check in England in 2025/26. Of these, 35% – or 1.32 million people - went on to receive a health check, meaning 2.48 million eligible people missed out. This is down from 38% of people who received a health check in the previous financial year (2024/25) and 49% who received one in earliest year on record (2013/14). Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "It is disappointing to see NHS Health Check uptake continuing to decline, with millions of eligible people missing out on a free ser...

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