FCA review highlights role of AI in tackling protection gap

Warning AI could make markets more opaque

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has highlighted AI could help address the protection gap but also comes with risks to customers, as part of a landmark review into how the technology will transform retail financial services by 2030 and beyond.

According to The Mills Review: AI and the Future of Retail Financial Services, led by the FCA's executive director, Sheldon Mills, four key AI-driven shifts are likely to impact retail financial services. These include the transformation of firm operations; the evolution of consumer journeys; the reshaping of competition and market power; and the amplification of fraud and cyber risks. The regulator noted AI can address weaknesses in retail financial markets, including the advice gap – as only 9% of consumers access traditional advice – and the protection gap – noting just 30% hold li...

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Jaskeet Briah
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