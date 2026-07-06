FCA review highlights role of AI in tackling protection gap

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has highlighted AI could help address the protection gap but also comes with risks to customers, as part of a landmark review into how the technology will transform retail financial services by 2030 and beyond.
According to The Mills Review: AI and the Future of Retail Financial Services, led by the FCA's executive director, Sheldon Mills, four key AI-driven shifts are likely to impact retail financial services. These include the transformation of firm operations; the evolution of consumer journeys; the reshaping of competition and market power; and the amplification of fraud and cyber risks. The regulator noted AI can address weaknesses in retail financial markets, including the advice gap – as only 9% of consumers access traditional advice – and the protection gap – noting just 30% hold li...
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