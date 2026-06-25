Price comparison impacting consumer understanding

Speaking at a Parliamentary Committee meeting held by the Financial Services Regulation Committee, both associations were asked to provide oral evidence regarding the regulation of the consumer insurance market.

Price took centre stage for much of the discussion, with both representatives believing consumer insurance focuses too much on cost over product suitability.

Graham Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "Currently, we believe there is too much focus on price as opposed to the suitability of the insurance for that specific customer's needs, and this is evidenced, I think, by firms being called price comparison sites, concentrating on price alone can lead to a protection gap, and cheaper policies frequently achieve their price by stripping out cover, which may be fine for some, but not for everyone who buys it.

"I think there's a focus very much on price. I mean, they're called price comparison sites, not suitable insurance comparison sites."

It is not just price impacting consumer understanding; according to Chris Bowes, director of general insurance and international, ABI, "consumers, when they're thinking about buying insurance, often have to imagine some very bad things happening".

According to Bowes, "that does create challenges around consumer understanding".

Looking at potential solutions to moving towards a product suitability model, Bowes said: "I think rightly the Consumer Duty sets the north star, if you like, the very kind of clear requirement around what consumer understanding looks like and what firms need to do to promote and to ensure that consumers have good consumer understanding.

"I think the most effective way is for the regulator to use its supervisory powers, its enforcement powers, to make sure that firms are delivering that.

Hollowing

This is not the first time oral evidence has been requested regarding the regulation of the consumer insurance market.

On 17 June 2026, James Daley, managing director, Fairer Finance, also discussed the role of price comparison sites in the market.

Daley said: "To be able to sell an insurance policy on a comparison site, you need to be in the top five brands. To do that and stay there, you need to find ways to keep your price competitive in a very competitive market.

"Invariably, that has led to what we would call 'hollowing out'. Insurance policies have continued to evolve, with cover levels being cut, excesses being increased and administration charges rising."

The complexity of protection products also played a part in consumer understanding, according to Daley. By using price comparison sites for highly personalised and in-depth products, consumers may not get the full picture of what they are buying, he said.

Daley said: "We feel strongly that these problems exist in all general insurance markets—in fact in all insurance markets where consumers buy directly or through comparison sites.

"That can be extended to car, pet, private medical insurance and protection products. These are all products with significant complexity, where consumers do not understand what they are buying."