John Healey's first Autumn Budget set for 28 October

Government looks to "kickstart growth in every postcode"

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

John Healey is set to deliver his first Autumn Budget as Chancellor of the Exchequer on 28 October.

The Budget will be Healey's first since replacing Rachel Reeves as chancellor following Labour's change in leadership with Andy Burnham becoming prime minister. In a video message announcing the date last Friday afternoon (31 July), the chancellor pledged a budget built on "fiscal discipline" that will provide businesses and families with the stability they need to plan for the future. Healey said the government was "working fast to restore hope and back Britain's communities" after what he described as its first steps to "kickstart growth in every postcode". He said the Budget would ...

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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