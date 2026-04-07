CII releases vulnerable client management report

Vulnerable client management is an opportunity for advice firms to grow, rather than a cost, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has said.
The professional body has today (7 April, 2026) released its latest ‘Road to Consumer Trust' report, which it said sets a "proportionate, practical approach" to vulnerability management and outcomes monitoring. The CII Consumer Duty, Proportionality and Vulnerability Management for Financial Planning Firms Roundtable summary report shared the findings of regulatory specialists, financial planning leaders, compliance experts, and vulnerability practitioners. The report found that effective vulnerability management can support firms in expanding their potential client base, reducing the...
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