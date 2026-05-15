Mental Health Awareness Week is not just for clients

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses Mental Health Awareness Week and the importance of checking in on one’s own mental health.
This week the editorial team's inboxes have been flooded with research, product updates and comments regarding Mental Health Awareness Week. In fact, if you'd like a summation of these updates you can check out Jaskeet Briah's latest article here. Much of what we have received from insurers, providers and intermediaries has focused on how mental health disclosures impact clients. It is an inescapable fact that mental health impacts underwriting outcomes for clients, advisers also need the knowledge to effectively communicate with a customer who may be going through a mental health cri...
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