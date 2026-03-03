Spring Statement 26: 14% of total IHT revenue due to Autumn Budget changes

The OBR's economic and fiscal outlook document, released after chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the Spring Statement today (3 March, 2026), highlighted that frozen tax thresholds and rising wealth across generations are driving growth in IHT receipts. It set out that the changes to the IHT regime, including taxing inherited pension pots from April 2027 and introducing changes to agricultural and business property reliefs, account for about 14% of total revenue by the end of the forecast. "The behavioural responses to these measures and the tax base for inheritable pension wealth are...