Spring Statement 26: 14% of total IHT revenue due to Autumn Budget changes

Behavioural responses to the measures ‘particularly uncertain’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Changes to the inheritance tax (IHT) regime announced since the October 2024 Budget, including bringing pension pots into the IHT scope and introducing changes to agricultural and business property reliefs, account for about 14% of total IHT revenue by the end of the 2030/31 financial year, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has set out.

The OBR's economic and fiscal outlook document, released after chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the Spring Statement today (3 March, 2026), highlighted that frozen tax thresholds and rising wealth across generations are driving growth in IHT receipts. It set out that the changes to the IHT regime, including taxing inherited pension pots from April 2027 and introducing changes to agricultural and business property reliefs, account for about 14% of total revenue by the end of the forecast. "The behavioural responses to these measures and the tax base for inheritable pension wealth are...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Targeted support authorisation gateway opened: FCA

FCA CEO confirms 'less rules' in regulator's approach

More on Regulation

Spring Statement 26: IPT to raise £57.8bn in next five years
Regulation

Spring Statement 26: IPT to raise £57.8bn in next five years

£0.5bn increase

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 March 2026 • 2 min read
Spring Statement 26: 14% of total IHT revenue due to Autumn Budget changes
Regulation

Spring Statement 26: 14% of total IHT revenue due to Autumn Budget changes

Behavioural responses to the measures ‘particularly uncertain’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 03 March 2026 • 1 min read
Spring Statement 26: Unemployment to rise in 2026
Regulation

Spring Statement 26: Unemployment to rise in 2026

5.33% 2026 unemployment rate high

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 March 2026 • 2 min read