Targeted support authorisation gateway opened: FCA

From 6 April 2026, banks, pension providers, or other financial firms that are authorised for targeted support can provide suggestions designed for groups of consumers with common characteristics. The FCA said that it wants authorised firms to be ready to offer the new service as soon as the rules take effect. The watchdog has urged firms wanting to provide targeted support to "be bold and provide support for their customers". Targeted support has been described by the FCA as a "once in a generation change that will help millions navigate their financial lives". The regulator no...