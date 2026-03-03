Targeted support authorisation gateway opened: FCA

Firms can now apply for permission to provide targeted support through the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) authorisation gateway.
From 6 April 2026, banks, pension providers, or other financial firms that are authorised for targeted support can provide suggestions designed for groups of consumers with common characteristics. The FCA said that it wants authorised firms to be ready to offer the new service as soon as the rules take effect. The watchdog has urged firms wanting to provide targeted support to "be bold and provide support for their customers". Targeted support has been described by the FCA as a "once in a generation change that will help millions navigate their financial lives". The regulator no...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.