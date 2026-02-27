This week's episode of the COVER Review delves into regulatory updates, provider news, adviser reports, new protection product lines and recognising women’s excellence.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 February 2026. The top stories this week are: FCA publishes regulatory priorities for insurance PDG launches Protection Insights Report 2026 Scottish Widows and Macmillan launch cancer report 43% of working adults have no personal protection: LV= NatWest launches protection product suite COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Finalists announced
