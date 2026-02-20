Rising IHT receipts hit £7.1bn

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts hit £7.1bn for April 2025 to January 2026, £100m higher than the same period the prior year, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) data.
The latest figures suggest that IHT receipts are on track for another record-breaking year, with two months' worth yet to be collected. "Inheritance tax is an important and growing source of tax revenue for the Treasury and looks set to creep past last year's total and notch up a fifth consecutive annual high," said Just Group director David Cooper. "The combination of frozen thresholds and rising asset prices combined has both widened the tax base and increased total receipts." IHT receipt growth ‘fairly modest' While this morning's (20 February) figures from HMRC show an expected ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.