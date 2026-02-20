Rising IHT receipts hit £7.1bn

The latest figures suggest that IHT receipts are on track for another record-breaking year, with two months' worth yet to be collected. "Inheritance tax is an important and growing source of tax revenue for the Treasury and looks set to creep past last year's total and notch up a fifth consecutive annual high," said Just Group director David Cooper. "The combination of frozen thresholds and rising asset prices combined has both widened the tax base and increased total receipts." IHT receipt growth ‘fairly modest' While this morning's (20 February) figures from HMRC show an expected ...