Firms failing to identify domestic and economic abuse: MorganAsh

Data from the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) showed that 22% of customer vulnerability assessments on the platform included questions on domestic abuse. The provider also said that, in assessments that did address potential abuse, 5% of consumers disclosed they were suffering ‘some form of abuse'. MorganAsh said that the national figures for those suffering abuse was between 4%-8%. The highest proportion of customers reporting abuse on MARS is 8% by a digital loan provider. Andrew Gething, managing director, MorganAsh, said: "Many firms are at present opting to not to include c...