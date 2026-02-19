Most mortgage advisers don't avoid protection because clients resist it. They avoid it because they do. It's rarely said out loud, but it shows up every day in how advice is delivered. Protection is softened, delayed, rushed or quietly parked at the end of the process. Not because the client objected, but because the adviser decided, in advance, that the conversation might feel uncomfortable. The justification usually sounds reasonable: "I don't want to force it." "I don't want to sound salesy." "I don't want to risk the relationship." But avoidance doesn't protect the relations...