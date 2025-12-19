Strong year predicted for IHT receipts

HMRC figures show that the IHT take reported for April to November 2025 was £84m up on the same period the prior year, at £5.7bn. Financial services experts have long predicted that IHT receipts will continue to climb, boosted by frozen nil-rate bands (NRBs). Changes announced at the two most recent Autumn Budgets are expected to exacerbate this, they noted today (19 December). In the latest Autumn Budget, chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed an extension of this freeze into 2031. The main NRB has stood at £325,000 since 2009, while the residence nil-rate band sits at £175,000. Furth...