FCA opens door to protection inclusion in Targeted Support

Solution to address protection gap

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has addressed the possibility of protection's inclusion under Targeted Support in the interim findings of its Pure Protection Market Study.

The report found that the protection gap meant 72% of consumers' protection needs were not being met by the industry. In response to these statistics, the regulator floated the idea of including protection under its Targeted Support policy, the framework of which will take effect in April 2026. Targeted Support allows firm to identify consumer segments and provide suggestions based on common characteristics. Currently its scope includes investments and pensions with the goal of increasing engagement with the industries under its scope. The key to Targeted Support is that it acts as...

